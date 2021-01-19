Vegas Chamber pleased with Gov. Sisolak’s ‘State of the State’ remarks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Chamber is pleased with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s remarks made during Tuesday evening’s “State of the State” address. The organization says they were forward thinking and business friendly.
“We were so happy to hear that one of the governor’s themes was workforce training,” said president and CEO Mary Beth Sewald, “reskilling and upskilling members of our unemployment force, and that’s essential to getting people back to work.”
Sewald applauds Sisolak’s decision to invest in workforce training. She admits business owners often say Nevada’s talent pool can be shallow.
Our higher education system, like the College of Southern Nevada and the UNLV School of Medicine, can play a major role in retraining people to help diversify our economy.
Sewald’s full statement written in wake of the address reads:
The Governor’s address tonight was focused on building a strong future, as well as navigating the current fiscal crisis. The Vegas Chamber applauds Governor Sisolak for recognizing in his state budget that employers and small businesses throughout the state continue to struggle. Presenting a balanced budget that does not add more burdens to employers in the form of more taxes or regulations is great news for all Nevadans. This commitment, along with more funding for small businesses, gives employers and entrepreneurs confidence to move forward and it will help preserve jobs.
We are particularly excited about the Governor’s initiative to secure more federal grant dollars. Nevada is ranked at the bottom in the country in accessing federal grants simply because we have not applied for these dollars. By applying for federal grant dollars, we can bring millions in funding to Nevada that can be used to tackle challenges such as public health, education, and human services.
And the Vegas Chamber is pleased that the Governor is investing in workforce training at all levels of higher education, especially restoring UNLV School of Medicine funding. Training our workforce for in-demand jobs such as in health care and innovative industries is key to connecting workers to good paying jobs and sustainable careers, as well as growing our economy. The Governor’s support of UNLV, Nevada State College, and College of Southern Nevada is important to our long term economic health.”Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO, Vegas Chamber