Vegas Chamber pleased with Gov. Sisolak’s ‘State of the State’ remarks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Chamber is pleased with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s remarks made during Tuesday evening’s “State of the State” address. The organization says they were forward thinking and business friendly.

“We were so happy to hear that one of the governor’s themes was workforce training,” said president and CEO Mary Beth Sewald, “reskilling and upskilling members of our unemployment force, and that’s essential to getting people back to work.”

Sewald applauds Sisolak’s decision to invest in workforce training. She admits business owners often say Nevada’s talent pool can be shallow.

Our higher education system, like the College of Southern Nevada and the UNLV School of Medicine, can play a major role in retraining people to help diversify our economy.

Sewald’s full statement written in wake of the address reads: