LIVE: Vegas Chamber holds teleconference on SBA disaster loans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Chamber is hosting a special teleconference with US Small Business Administration (SBA) District Director Joseph Amato. Mr. Amato will provide first-hand guidance on disaster assistance loans available through the SBA and a tutorial on navigating through its services. As this is critical information that could potentially assist hundreds of Nevada businesses, all other chambers, state associations, and non-profits across Nevada and their members were invited to join this call.