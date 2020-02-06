Vegas Chamber files lawsuit to stop sales tax initiative petition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Not everyone is ok with the new sales tax initiative petition that would add 1.5% in Local School Support Tax in every county in Nevada, so they’re fighting back. Vegas Chamber, the state’s largest and broadest-based business organization, filed a lawsuit in Nevada’s First Judicial District Court in Carson City Wednesday.

In a statement Vegas Chamber said:

“Transparency is an essential element to enact sound policies for the future of our state. Unfortunately, this initiative petition fails to disclose to voters the full story – that it would raise Clark County’s sales tax rate to one of the highest in the country. The petition does not make clear that it will raise costs for Nevada families on everyday goods such as clothing, shoes, and school supplies, nor does it inform voters that it will have a chilling effect on retail spending by visitors to our region. This petition is reckless tax policy and does not enlighten voters of the significant burden it will place on Nevada families and the damage it will have on our economy. “The Vegas Chamber believes that the Legislature, not the ballot box, is the best place to enact sound tax policy because it allows for open conversation with a wide range of stakeholders to fully consider impacts and consequences. The Vegas Chamber remains committed to working with Governor Sisolak and the Nevada Legislature to address state funding levels for K-12 education in a thoughtful and deliberative manner with all interested parties at the table.”

Last month the state’s largest teachers union launched two ballot iniatives aimed at raising money for education. The Clark County Education Assocation has two initiatives targeting the gaming tax and the sales tax.

The first part of the initiative would raise the top tier of the gaming tax from 6.75% to 9.75%. CCEA says it would raise about $340 million yearly. That money would go into the state’s general fund.

The second part of the initiative is a 1.5% increase in the state’s sales tax. Now that rate differs across the state because some counties have added various taxes, but in Clark County, it would increase from 8.35% to 9.875%.

CCEA estimates the increase would generate a little over a billion dollars a year. The hike would be on the portion of the sales tax, known as the local school support tax.

That makes up 2.6% points of the state’s sales tax and would go up to 4.1%.

Funds raised by that portion of the tax would go directly to schools.

This is how a statutory initiative petition works:

It needs to get about 100,000 signatures then it will go to the legislature during the 2020-2021 session. If lawmakers don’t approve the new taxes, the measures would then go to the voters.

They would need to approve it in the general election.