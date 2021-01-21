Vegas Chamber discusses economy forecast during ‘Preview Las Vegas’ event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas will bounce back very soon from the pandemic. That is what several businesses and local politics stated during the Vegas Chamber’s “Preview Las Vegas” virtual event where experts forecast our local economy.

Many local business leaders say the city will bounce back before the end of 2021, because Las Vegas is an event-based community and we have so many things to look forward to.

Derek Stevens, owner of the new Circa Las Vegas, said the city has something for everyone — from watch parties to sporting events and concerts.

The LVCVA president and CEO shared research about how the city has taken steps to protect visitors. They say tourists will remain health conscious for an extended period of time.

“Through out the legislative session, the Vegas Chamber will absolutely be looking out for you every single day,” said chamber president Mary Beth Sewald. “The Vegas Chamber will be vigilant in defeating any policies that would make it hard for you to operate a business and to keep people employed.”

Everyone agreed that the pandemic has forced us to move towards a digital platform, like teleworking, online shopping and ordering food, but once the virus is under control innovation will be our next challenge.

We cannot forget that we also have so much to look forward to with the Raiders and the Golden Knights. Win or lose, they generate traffic which leads to more hotel room bookings and dinner reservations.

It is only a matter of time until we see that boost.