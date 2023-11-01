LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Family Plan, a new Las Vegas-centric film starring Mark Wahlberg, is getting a first look, and the Vegas skyline features in the film’s key art.

Las Vegas transplant Wahlberg stars in the film, which sees his character and family make a cross-country road trip to the entertainment capital of the world.

Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg) loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. But that’s only half the story. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats. When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife (Michelle Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity.

The film is set for release on Dec. 15 and will be available on AppleTV+.

The Family Plan is just the latest film featuring the Silver State to grace the silver screen in the last few years. Over the summer, a so-called “Film Bill” was in discussion during Nevada’s legislative session that would provide tax benefits and incentives for Hollywood studios to create films in Southern Nevada.

David O’Reilly, CEO of The Howard Hughes Corporation, appeared on the steps of the Nevada Legislature with Wahlberg in June, speaking to the benefits of the state working with Hollywood. The discussion around the bill included talk of an agreement with Sony Pictures to establish a presence in Summerlin South, on land just northeast of Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway.

The bill did not reach approval in the 2023 Nevada legislative session, but parties involved have made it clear that the concept of creating the new Hollywood in Las Vegas is still very much alive.

Wahlberg made the move to Southern Nevada in October 2022 after he told media outlets he wanted to give his kids a better life in Nevada. The Boston native actor, who originally moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in film, said there was “lots of opportunity” in Nevada.