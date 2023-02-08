LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This Saturday, there will be a big fundraiser for The Little Miss Hannah Foundation.

The Las Vegas non-profit aims to help medically fragile children with specialized equipment and resources.

5K participation and donations help families, year-round.

The Little Miss Hannah Foundation’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for young children diagnosed with rare, life-limiting medical needs.

“They’ve helped create awareness and advocacy for kids who have rare genetical disorders, like our daughter,” Stephanie Brundage told 8 News Now.

Her daughter six-year-old Sloane loved music, books, and her puppy.

She’ll be one of the VIP kids at this weekend’s Vegas Cares About Rare 5K at Cornerstone Park.

Her family received a specialty chair from the nonprofit, as the foundation provides unique medical equipment for kids that would not be covered by insurance.

Robert and Carrie Ostrea started the foundation in their daughter, Hannah’s honor.

She was born with a rare medical condition and at age three she passed away.

Her legacy lives on through the foundation and care provided to many other Southern Nevada families.

“It seems like the word is really getting out now with different pediatric, hospice, palliative care, social workers, and physical therapists helping spread the word and we’re really thankful for all the new families that are joining,” Jenny Krshul executive director for the foundation stated.

Families can apply for medical equipment from the foundation, once a year.

Registration for Saturday, Feb. 11 morning’s race closes on Thursday, Feb. 8 but participants can show up on the day of the 5K to register.