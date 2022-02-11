Vegas Cares About Rare 5K kicks-off Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday the annual fundraiser for the Little Miss Hannah Foundation takes place in Henderson.

Registration is still available for the race, which begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The Vegas Cares about Rare event is scheduled in February to coincide with World Rare Disease Month, raising awareness about the millions of adults and kids affected by a rare disease.

More than ever, local kids affected by rare diseases need our help, and the event has historically been the largest fundraising event each year.

Jenny Krshul is the executive director of the Little Miss Hannah Foundation and explained the special connection with those they serve.

“Once you are introduced to a child with a special disease, it touches your heart in a good way

want to give back, a great connection that all of us have in the community,” said Krshul.

Participation in this run translates to much-needed funding to let The Little Miss Hannah Foundation continue to provide medical and therapy equipment as well as educational scholarship and family support to families across Southern Nevada.