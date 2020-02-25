‘Vegas Cares About Rare Kids’ 5k charity event this weekend

HENDERSON (KLAS) — Raising awareness about rare childhood diseases. For parents, it can be a struggle to get the right equipment for their child, but you can help them out. Robert Ostrea, co-founder of the Little Miss Hannah Foundation talks with 8 News NOW.

The foundation is a Las Vegas-based, family-run nonprofit organization that was started in memory of Carrie and Robert Ostrea’s daughter, Hannah.

During Hannah’s life, there were many things their family needed to manage Hannah’s care and enhance her quality of life. Due to her disease being so rare, there were very few services available to them.

After she passed away at the age of 3 years 4 months in December 2011, the family decided to create an organization that would directly help other local rare and medically complex families by supplying the equipment and services needed.

The organization’s staff is completely volunteer-based and made up of family and friends who loved Hannah and believe children like her deserve love and support.

The Little Miss Hannah Foundation is raising awareness at their upcoming event, ‘Vegas Cares About Rare Kids 5k’ race Feb. 29 at Cornerstone Park in Henderson.