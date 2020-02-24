Live Now
Vegas Cares: 5K charity event on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 4th Annual Vegas Cares About Rare 5K/1M Charity Event is Saturday, Feb. 29. This is a charity fundraising event created to raise awareness of childhood rare diseases as well as to raise funds for the non-profit organization Little Miss Hannah Foundation.

The Little Miss Hannah Foundation’s mission is to help enhance the quality of life for young children diagnosed with rare, life-limiting, or undiagnosed complex medical needs, as well as children who have been placed in hospice or palliative care.

The charity’s most popular program is our Medical & Therapy Equipment Grant Program that provides grants and other financial support to offset costs of equipment and related costs to enhance the quality of life of medically fragile and special-needs children and their families throughout Southern Nevada. 

Since 2012, The Little Miss Hannah Foundations has raised over $150,000 to help local children and their families.   

