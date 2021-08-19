Vegas-born wrestler earns WWE contract ahead of SummerSlam

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – World Wrestling Entertainment held talent tryouts in Las Vegas Thursday, hoping to find the next superstar of professional wrestling.

Male and female athletes showed off their skills at MGM Grand. 40 candidates tried their luck in the ring, including Las Vegas-born, California raised, Faith Jefferies, who received a WWE contract.

“I feel so blessed right now,” said Jefferies, 22. “Triple H just looked me straight in the eye and said, ‘We want to offer you a contract and move you to Orlando in the next 30 days’. This is fricking cool. I’m at a loss for words. I literally broke down crying and I don’t like to cry in front of anyone and here I am crying in front of everyone over there. I’m extremely grateful right now.”

Jefferies grew up doing martial arts as a child and eventually earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. She transitioned into boxing and wrestling.

She will go by the stage name, “Faith the Lioness.” Jefferies will move to Florida to pursue her career with WWE.

WWE SummerSlam takes over Allegiant Stadium Saturday night. The card is loaded with big names, including a number of returning WWE legends.