Vegas Baseball Buddies to host free clinics at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you have a younger baseball player in the family who dreams of playing it big? Vegas Baseball Buddies is hosting free clinics at Las Vegas Ballpark that will help them on their way!

The organization was founded by local player Jacob Zacharia and his family with a mission to help other competitors in Las Vegas’ underserved areas and give back to the community.

This year’s clinics will be held on Dec. 21-22 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Both days will include free player development clinics and equipment donation. Professional baseball players and coaches will also be on-hand to help raise money.

To participate in the event, please visit Vegas Baseball Buddies’ website. Las Vegas Ballpark is in the heart of downtown Summerlin at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive.