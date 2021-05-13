Vegan dining options expanding in Las Vegas, even to a vending machine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When you go to the vending machine at your office or a shopping center what do you usually see? If you’re vegan, you can rarely eat what’s available.

Now, there is a vegan vending machine in the valley solving that problem.

8NewsNow’s Bianca Holman was live at Fergusons Downtown with more options for those who are plant-based.

That is the goal of Vintage Vegan Diner owners Autumn “Tumn” & Taylor Riley-Parham.

Vintage Vegan Diner, a local food business with a mission to make vegan food both affordable and accessible, with no item being more than $5.

The owners started doing delivery and curbside orders across the valley, now they offer their popular frozen items online.

The duo opened the first frozen vegan vending machine in Las Vegas, which just launched at Fergusons in Downtown Las Vegas on 1028 Fremont Street. They also provide wholesale to a few local businesses.

The machine sold out the first day of opening, and is being restocked often.