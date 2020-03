LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 23: The exterior of the Vdara Hotel, located in the CityCenter, is viewed on December 23, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas, the popular Southwest desert tourist getaway, appears to be making a slow economic recovery following a tough global recession. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vdara Hotel & Spa is suspending taking new reservations, MGM Resorts International confirms.

A spokesperson says the hotel, located in CityCenter, is not accepting new reservations and plans on reducing some food and beverage outlets as a response to business demand.

Existing reservations will still be honored, according to the MGM Resorts spokesperson.

Vdara is not closing, this is only a temporary change.