Vax Nevada Days winners will be announced Thursday at Touro University

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The sixth round of Vax Nevada Days winners will be announced Thursday, Aug. 12, at Touro University in Las Vegas.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will be on hand along with representatives of Immunize Nevada for the announcement at 4:30 p.m. in Henderson. Past drawings have been scheduled at 6 p.m., so winners are being announced a little earlier than usual at the Touro event.

Prize winners who have been contacted ahead of time will be present. Rules of the Vax Nevada Drawings require winners to verify their ID and consent to receiving a prize ahead of time.

Touro only allows people into its facility — an active medical campus — if they are fully vaccinated or have had a negative COVID-19 test. Anyone who is not vaccinated or doesn’t have proof will have to take a rapid test and stay in their vehicle until cleared to enter. Touro University will provide rapid tests for attendees who may need them.

Vax Nevada Days was created to encourage vaccinations. Prizes valued at $5 million are being distributed to eligible Nevadans who have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. A $1 million grand prize winner will be announced on Aug. 26.