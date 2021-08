LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The seventh round of Vax Nevada Days winners will be announced Thursday, Aug. 19, at Greater Nevada Field at 6 p.m.

Vax Nevada Days was created to encourage vaccinations. Prizes valued at $5 million are being distributed to eligible Nevadans who have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Winners will be announced every Thursday through Aug. 26, when a $1

million grand-prize winners will be named.