VAX Nevada Days drawing tonight, check out what you can win

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be more winners Thursday night as the state tries to encourage more Nevadans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Money and prizes will be awarded, including a grand prize of $50,000. This is the second week of Vax Nevada Days raffle incentive.

July 15 prizes:

$50,000 cash (1 winner)

$25,000 cash (4 winners)

$1,000 cash (10 winners)

Nevada fishing license ($40 value) 125 winners

Nevada state parks annual entrance permit ($100 value) 50 winners

Tuition prize (529 plan worth $50,000 to be used for any post-secondary education) 1 winner

Tuition prize (529 plan worth $20,000 to be used for any post-secondary education) 3 winner

Tuition prize (529 plan worth $5,000 to be used for any post-secondary education) 10 winner

Governor Steve Sisolak says everyone who received a vaccine is automatically entered into the program and eligible to win a prize or cash over an eight-week period. In all, $5 million in cash and prizes will be awarded.

“Everyone who was vaccinated is entered in the drawing. Unless you are me, Zack, our kids, that sort of thing. Spouses. But Nevada residents who got the vaccine are entered into it,” he said.

Last week, a North Las Vegas kindergarten teacher took home a check for $250,000. Others won $50,000 and $25,000 cash prizes and several students won tuition prizes.

The winners will be announced at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park.

Fewer than 55% of those 12 and older in Nevada have received at least one shot.