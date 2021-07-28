Vax Nevada Days drawing Thursday will include one $250K winner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $250,000 prize will be awarded Thursday night when Vax Nevada Days announces more winners in the fourth round of drawings.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Immunize Nevada officials will be in southeast Reno for the drawing at Hometown Health in South Meadows. The drawing will be at 6 p.m.

Winners of larger cash prizes and tuition prizes are contacted in advance because of rules that require them to confirm their identity, eligibility and acceptance before the announcement.

Vax Nevada Days, a public health initiative launched last month, will award $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process.

Announcements will be made every Thursday from July 8 through August 26, when the grand prize winner of $1 million will be announced.

For more information about Vax Nevada Days, visit: https://www.vaxnevadadays.org/