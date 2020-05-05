Variety of companies look to fill positions amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Despite many businesses laying off employees and the slow economy, there are companies out there who are hiring.

Albertsons and Vons need both in-store workers and drivers. Both companies have increased pay for frontline workers by two dollars.

Walmart is also still hiring and expedited the process. Some can start within a day of being hired.

Amazon’s Las Vegas fulfillment center was looking to fill hundreds of jobs, and right now, they are still looking for more.

Even smaller businesses are hiring. Carrie Simpson is the CEO of Everywhere Managed, a local call center.

“We ended up being in a really good position. The PPE loan added to the stability of the business” said Simpson.

She has a dozen positions available, from call agents to managers.

“At the beginning, it will be all training,” explained Simpson. “You will be online training for two weeks, $10 an hour and then variable compensation. You can make up to $50,000 a year.”

She said employees will be working from home as the pandemic continues.

Bank of America has filled thousands of positions around the nation. Here locally, they are looking to fill in the Summerlin area at a call center. A representative told us they have 20 jobs available.

