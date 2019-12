(KLAS) — After 37 years of turning letters, Vanna White turned the tables on Monday night’s “Wheel of Fortune.” White is taking over as the host of the game show until Pat Sajak comes back.

“Hello, hello hello and welcome to Wheel. As I’m sure most of you know by now — Pat is recovering from surgery and hopes to be back real soon. I’m happy to step in and help out,” White said during the show.

Sajak had surgery to fix a blocked intestine. He will return Monday, Jan. 13.