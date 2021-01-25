Vanessa Bryant plea ahead of 1-year anniversary of Kobe, Gianna deaths: Honor lives, don’t show crash video

FILE – In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Vanessa Laine Bryant, left, and Kobe Bryant arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Vanessa Bryant on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff claiming negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress after deputies allegedly shared unauthorized photos of the crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the tragic deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, wife and mother Vanessa Bryant made a plea on social media Jan. 15 asking that media coverage honor their lives, rather than showing video of their death.

FILE – In this July 26, 2018, file photo, former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, California. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

On Jan. 26, 2020, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California. The former Lakers star was 41.

Vanessa Bryant posted to the Instagram social media platform:

“I want to thank everyone that has handled their media coverage respectfully. ♥️To everyone else, please reconsider your “news story” and look at your footage through the eyes of their children , parents, spouse, siblings and family. Celebrate their lives, not the day they lost them. In preparation of 1/26, Scroll Vanessa Bryant, wife of late Kobe Bryant, mother of Gianna Bryant

Honoring members of the Altobelli family outside Angel Stadium. The photo below shows Coach John Altobelli, 56, far right, his wife, Keri, 43, second from left, and his daughter Alyssa, 13, left, who also died in the helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California.

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo, flowers and photos honor members of the Altobelli family outside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Autopsy reports released Friday, May 15, 2020, show that the pilot who flew basketball icon Kobe Bryant did not have drugs or alcohol in his system when the helicopter crashed in Southern California in January, killing all nine aboard. The causes of death for Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, pilot Ara Zobayan and the others have been ruled blunt force trauma. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Comments of the social media post by Vanessa Bryant showed support for Bryant and her family. The post currently has 2.4 million likes.

On Feb. 24, 2020, Vanessa Bryant spoke during a celebration of life ceremony for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in Los Angeles.

FILE – Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles, in this Friday, Jan. 25, 2013, file photo. Bryant is the game’s fourth-leading scorer. He spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, 18 as an All-Star, and won five titles. Then came the helicopter crash in the fog-shrouded California hills that reverberated across sports and across continents. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Vanessa Bryant on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff claiming negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress after deputies allegedly shared unauthorized photos of the crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others.