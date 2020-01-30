Vanessa Bryant issues heart-felt message on the death of husband and daughter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vanessa Bryant addressed the public for the first time after the death of her husband and daughter, via a post on her Instagram account.

Upon learning of the news of the death of her husband and daughter, Bryant quietly made her account private. She opened herself to the world and quietly made her account public again on Wednesday. Later the same day, she made her first post, stating in heart-felt message:

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”

Bryant further expressed her condolences for all the families of all the other passengers on the helicopter that crashed on Sunday over the Calabasas mountains near Los Angeles.

She informed that there has been a fund created to raise money for the families of all the other victims and asked for privacy during what she called a “new reality.”

The full post can be seen here.