HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — What began as a tense situation Friday afternoon, was eventually found to be a false alarm at John C Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson.

More than a dozen police cars and officers responded to the campus after reports of a person with a gun in the school parking lot.

Police later found the reports to be false, as what was thought to be a firearm was actually a radar gun.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after police arrived.