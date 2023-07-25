LAS VEGAS (KLAS) Vandals targeted a Las Vegas pregnancy center on Sunday, July 24.

Vandalism against abortion and anti-abortion centers has been on the rise throughout the country since the overturning of Roe V. Wade last year.

Eve Diez and her staff at First Choice Pregnancy Services discovered the graffiti on Monday, July 25.

“It breaks our heart, but we are not shaken by it,” she said.

The organization, which opposes abortion provides free pregnancy services to families in need.

Their cameras had overheated during the excessive heat warning and were not working during the incident.

“We received an attack against a clinic, and we consider it a hate crime based on symbols that were used,” she explained.

They are not alone, an organization calling themselves Jane’s Revenge has claimed responsibility for at least 18 incidents like this across the county since May.

They are targeting anti-abortion centers.

First Choice told 8 News Now they are already working on fixing the damage.

Metro Police is investigating the incident. Those with any information can contact Metro Police.