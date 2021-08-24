Van passenger dies in Laughlin crash on Tuesday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash Tuesday morning in Laughlin killed one person and injured another, according to Metro Police.

The driver of a 2001 Ford Windstar van was taken to a local hospital, but a passenger in the van died at the scene of the crash. The van overturned after the collision.

Francisco Orozco, 65, of Laughlin was driving the van with it collided with a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by Geller Coaguila, 37, of Fort Mohave, Arizona. The identity of Orozco’s passenger was not released.

The crash happened just before 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

A Metro news release says there is no posted traffic control device at the intersection where the crash occurred, Bruce Woodbury Drive at Needles Highway.

The van was northbound on Needles Highway and the pickup was entering the road from westbound Bruce Woodbury Drive.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured and remained at the scene. He displayed no scenes of impairment.

The collision remains under investigation.

The death marks the 85th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2021.