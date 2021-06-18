Van Morrison to play Colosseum at Caesars, Feb. 18-20; tickets on sale today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Van Morrison will play The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in February of 2022.

The Feb. 18, 19 and 20 shows were announced this week, and tickets go on sale to the public today at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Showtime is 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $64.50 plus tax and fees.

Morrison had hits including, “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Wild Night,” “Domino” and the favorite, “Moondance.”

The 2022 shows follow the release earlier this year of Morrison’s 42nd studio album, “Latest Record Project: Volume 1.” The 28-track double album includes such recently released songs as “Love Should Come With A Warning,” “Latest Record Project” and “Only A Song.”