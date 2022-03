LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire crews are investigating a fire at a local gas station after a van went up into flames on Saturday.

The incident took place at a 7-11 gas station near Pecos Road and Washington Avenue at 11:09 a.m.

Van engulfed in flames at 7-11 gas station near Pecos and Washington on Saturday, March 12. (Credit: LVFR)





According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the van caught on fire near a gas pump damaging the fuel pump and canopy however no injuries were reported.

No other details have been released at this time.