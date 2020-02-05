Valley’s west side fighting marijuana dispensary plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Neighbor’s on the west side are fighting plans for a new marijuana dispensary.

The Las Vegas City Council is discussing this issue today.

Dispensaries are not a new concept in the City of Las Vegas, but this would be the first in Ward 2 on Fort Apache Road and Sahara Avenue near the Lakes community and parts of Summerlin.

Cultivate Dispensary is behind the latest proposal.

The company wants to expand its business because they say two-thousand of its customers already live in the area.

They are hoping for the green light from City Council.

“We’ve put our staff through extensive training to address the concerns that have come up about homelessness that exists in the area already,” said Matt McClure, General Manager, Director of Operations for Cultivate Dispensary.

In a statement, Councilwoman Victoria Seaman said in part, “The overwhelming opposition voiced against the dispensary makes it clear to me that residents don’t believe the location is harmonious for a marijuana dispensary.”