LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A valley hero is saying goodbye after 46 years. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFAR) announced Battalion Chief Larry Wickliffe’s last full duty tour is Wednesday.

His more than four decades of service to our community makes him the valley’s longest-serving firefighter, LVFAR says.

They note he is a lifelong Las Vegas resident.

Chief Wickliffe will bow out at Fire Station 1 on Monday, April 26, at noon.