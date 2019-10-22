Valley’s first private, faith-based high school in 65 years celebrates dedication of 10-acre campus

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cristo Rey St. Viator College Preparatory High School celebrated its inaugural school year with a dedication and ribbon cutting on Oct. 17 in North Las Vegas. The school is a first for the Valley, which hasn’t seen a private, faith-based high school in more than 65 years.

The community and school members came together and enjoyed a mariachi performance, formal program, fireworks and champagne (for the guests of-age, of course).

Cristo Rey St. Viator Ribbon Cutting and Campus dedication on Oct. 17. (Credit: Mona Shield Payne Photography)

Most Reverend George Leo Thomas, PhD, the third bishop of Las Vegas attended and remarked, ‘This is a time for gratitude and optimism as we gather tonight to cut this ribbon and open doors of opportunity for these students.”

Cristo Rey St. Viator Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Oct. 17. Most Reverend George Leo Thomas delivers remarks at Cristo Rey St. Viator dedication. (Credit: Mona Shield Payne Photography)

St. Viator is a unique school in that it integrates four years of rigorous education with professional work experience with its mandatory work-study program.

“I’ve spent most of my life in Las Vegas, and I’ve seen what we’re made of. We’re born on risk and made from disrupting the norm,” said CRSV Board of Trustees Chairperson Francisco Aguilar during the event. “We’ve fought hard for a long time to make this school a reality, and today, we have one of the most innovative educational programs in the state.”

Cristo Rey St. Viator Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Oct. 17. Francisco Aguilar delivers remarks at Cristo Rey St. Viator dedication. (Credit: Mona Shield Payne Photography)

The school has had a remarkable year and was excited to start the second phase of construction on its 10-acre campus seven months early. The phase includes a gymnasium and multipurpose turf field that will be available for use during the 2020-21 school year.

Adriana Toro, St. Viator’s first-ever student body president, said she’s glad she made the decision to attend, saying, “College is still four years away, but the path to success is just starting now. Thank you all for helping make our dreams a reality.”

Adriana Toro delivers remarks at Cristo Rey St. Viator dedication on Oct. 17. (Credit: Mona Shield Payne Photography)

For those who are interested in enrolling their children, applications for new freshman and sophomore transfers are open for the 2020-21 school year. The school will also hold open house events on Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Jan. 22 and Jan. 26.