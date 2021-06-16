Valley’s air quality ‘moderate’ due to smoke from wildfires

A photo of the valley from our Red Rock cam at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Air quality in the Las Vegas valley is currently in the “moderate” range due to smoke drifting in from wildfires in Arizona, including:

The Slate Fire, northwest of Flagstaff, which has burned 11,155 acres

The Cornville fire, northeast of Prescott, which has burned 1,239 acres

Updates from Nevada wildfires earlier today indicate the Sandy Valley Fire on Mount Potosi is 94% contained, and the Cottonwood Valley Fire is 40% contained.

Those fires are also playing a role in the valley’s air quality.

Air quality is expected to be moderate again on Thursday.