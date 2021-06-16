Valley’s air quality ‘moderate’ due to smoke from wildfires

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Air quality in the Las Vegas valley is currently in the “moderate” range due to smoke drifting in from wildfires in Arizona, including:
- The Slate Fire, northwest of Flagstaff, which has burned 11,155 acres
- The Cornville fire, northeast of Prescott, which has burned 1,239 acres
Updates from Nevada wildfires earlier today indicate the Sandy Valley Fire on Mount Potosi is 94% contained, and the Cottonwood Valley Fire is 40% contained.
Those fires are also playing a role in the valley’s air quality.
Air quality is expected to be moderate again on Thursday.