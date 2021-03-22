Police investigating 2 homicides, traffic delays on Valley View

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Expect traffic delays on Valley View Boulevard due to an investigation involving a murder, according to Metro Police.

The investigation is taking place in the 300 block of South Valley View and the street is closed in both directions just south of U.S. 95 to Meadows Lane.

Police haven’t released any other details.

Another homicide earlier in the morning occured in the 500 block of E. Sahara Avenue, east of Las Vegas Boulevard near Santa Rosa Drive.

Both homicides are developing stories.