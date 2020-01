LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday is Martin Luther King Junior Day and the Valley is hosting it’s 38th annual MLK Day Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Monday at the downtown 4th Street parade route.

The Clark County Wetlands Park is inviting kids to participate in the “Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Wall Program.” It’s a chance for them to share their dreams to the world through creative drawing and coloring. The program is free and it doesn’t require preregistration.