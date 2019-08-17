Valley teacher runs with elementary sports team to keep kids “on the right track”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Most people have heard the saying, “one person can change the world.”

8 News Now caught up with one valley woman Friday, who proves that when it comes to teachers molding minds for the future, this is especially true.

Jessica Myers wants to keep kids on the right track from her school’s field.

“It’s a great coping mechanism,” Myers said, looking across her school’s playground. “I’m hoping this will be an opportunity for students just to kind of broaden their perspectives.”

Myers hopes to foster positive feelings with all students, especially the ones who have already signed up for the first season of her inaugural track team at Ira J. Earl Elementary School this fall.

“It makes me feel good,” fifth grader Robert Alvizo said of the program.

“It’s pretty fresh,” fellow student Eric Aguilar added. “I could practice a lot more so I could be the top kid in my class.”

“It makes me feel free,” Irene Cortes said of her excitement to run with a team at school.

The fifth-grade teacher ran with the idea so students could partner up and find the right emotional outlet after class.

“I know for me when I grew up youth sports were so important,” Myers said. “Just having that coach and that mentor was such an important person in my life and I’m hoping we can be that for our kids here as well.”

After her original plan took off, Myers realized her efforts are actually extraordinary for an elementary school level. Now, she wants to grow her small team into a much bigger movement across Las Vegas.

“I think it’s important to foster that level of sports and that level of being active and that level of running,” Myers added. “So that can carry them through middle school and through high school.”

One could even call this the proof in one person’s power to add a little magic into anyone’s world.

“If this is the reason why they get out of bed in the morning or why they come to school,” Myers said. “That would just make me feel like I’ve done my job.”

“I feel happy,” Alvizo said. “I want to get up and then I’m happy to go to school.”

8 News Now first discovered Ms. Myers’ movement on the website DonorsChoose.org. She would like to thank everyone across our community who helped pay for the new team’s track equipment.

As the students look ahead to possible competitions, they’ll need uniforms and shoes. Visit Miss Myers’ “Donors Choose” page for more information on anything in need for the future.