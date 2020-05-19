Some Valley taverns reopen with focus on food instead of gaming

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More of Las Vegas is starting to reopen while taking safety precautions. Some taverns are welcoming back customers and adjusting their focus to food instead of gaming.

Sierra Gold’s staff is staying busy cleaning and making modifications for guests.

“So, they’re going in there, putting the final touches on that, some touchups. Putting tables back, spacing things,” explained Jimmy Wadhams, vice president of tavern operations for Golden Entertainment.

The business plans to reopen on Tuesday.

Of the 64 Valley locations, five locations in the PT’s Entertainment Group portfolio will be inviting people to dine-in again. They were chosen based off of convenience to guests.

People can expect modified hours and using plastic ware, as well as a QR code.

“That allows you to view our menu online so you never to touch a menu,” said Wadhams. However, PT’s does plan on having paper menus for guests and will throw them away after use.

While select PT’s Taverns prepare to reopen, Remedy’s in Henderson welcomed guests back last week and plans to make another adjustment Tuesday to bring back more normalcy to the business.

“This Tuesday, we’ll be going 24 hours,” revealed Ryan Lucy, assistant general manager of Remedy’s. “Right out of the gate, we have been very busy, so we decided ‘hey, if guests want to come in and enjoy the experience and get out of the house, as I’m sure everyone wants to, come on in and enjoy the food.'”

Both businesses must limit seating and prohibit gaming, as ordered by the governor.

“It is a weird adjustment, but I think we’re adjusting as good as anybody,” said Lucy.

Wadhams noted,” Gaming has been an important piece, but it’s allowing us to focus back on our food and beverage products and making sure we’re putting together a good offering, since it’s the only thing we can provide to our guests.”

It’s a new focus during unprecedented times.