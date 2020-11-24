Valley restaurants weigh in on new capacity restrictions

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Under the three-week statewide pause, Gov. Steve Sisolak said capacity at bars and restaurants will lower to 25%, and only four patrons are allowed to a table.

Another aspect: curbside delivery is highly encouraged.

Don Tortaco in North Las Vegas is one of many restaurants concerned but onboard with the restrictions. It and others say they will do what they can to keep business open.

“We closed Ricardo’s during the pandemic on May 15,” said Carlos Gomez, catering director at C&C Kitchen. “We spoke to the owner, and we decided to open this place up. We opened Sept. 9.”

With only a little over two months in catering, Gomez says he’s hopeful cases will lower in the next three weeks. But he’s also worried.

“We are fairly new,” he said. “We are a small business; we’re struggling.”

Gomez is seeing very little traffic. When you combine that with recent COVID numbers, he is getting little sleep.

“Fortunately for us right now, because we are located inside the Rancho Discount Mall, and we are fairly new, we technically are going to lose one more table,” he explained.

Rodrigo Ibarra runs operations for Don Tortaco. In March, they got a loan to stay afloat.

“Worried not so much, struggling a little bit. We have to kind of go out of our way to see what the new guidelines apply to us,” he shared. “We’re having to shift around tables.”

Ibarra says the majority of customers dine in for lunch, so reduction in capacity will hurt them. Both Gomez and Ibarra need to cut staff hours and depend on Grubhub, Postmates and DoorDash.

“I wouldn’t say we’re okay with it, but kind of like, rules are rules. We do kinda question their decision on how they want to do all these things,” said Ibarra.

Regardless, they are leaning on the community.

“Support your local business,” Ibarra urged. “Aside from helping the business, you’re also helping to keep it open. And when it’s opened, they can keep their employees employed.”

8 News Now reached out to the Nevada Restaurant Association about the reduction in capacity. They sent us the following statement: