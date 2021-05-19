Valley school uses high-tech tools to get students excited about STEM

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One valley school is making sure its students have an in-person opportunity to play with some gadgets, despite the pandemic.

Explore Academy hosted an event Wednesday night focused on S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities. And it was part of a bigger effort to inspire students.

Getting up close and personal with some high-tech tools.

“I really enjoy robots and coding,” said Emma Anderson, an 8th grade student at Explore Academy.

Students at Explore Academy in Las Vegas immersed themselves Wednesday night in special S.T.E.M. activities. From racing robots to bowling balls, it is all about using science and math to get the job done.

“I like airplanes and I know it takes coding to do all of that, so I would like to learn how to do this stuff,” Anderson said.

The whole goal is to give students hands-on experience and to encourage them to become interested in S.T.E.M. fields.

“You don’t have to be a rocket scientist or have an IQ of 200 and something, in order to be in the S.T.E.M. field,” said Cassandra Bouakka, the S.T.E.M. Coordinator and a science teacher at Explore Academy.

Bouakka organized Wednesday night’s event, and she was able to put it together thanks to a grant from the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology. She hopes this will open a whole new world of possibilities for students.

“Do a little bit of coding, learn the basics now, and then that way, by the time you graduate, that two-year degree instead of that four-year degree is going to give you those opportunities that you want,” Bouakka said.

Parents and students were thrilled to participate in-person during the pandemic and before the school year ends.

“Being able to find something safe that’s interactive still and gets her engaged, that she’s excited about, is kind of really nice to be a part of,” said parent Kevin Anderson.

Emma Anderson added, “It’s a fun opportunity to learn something new.”