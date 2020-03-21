Valley restaurants work to keep doors open amid COVID-19 restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Restaurants across the Valley are doing what they can to keep their businesses open during this difficult time. Many are adjusting their normal operations and offering deals to keep cash coming in.

8 News Now stopped by a few local shops and spoke to them about their plans.

Marsigliano’s Pizza near Sahara and Cimarron opened in September.

“It is hard to prepare for something like this,” said owner Richie Marsigilano. “Did we think of this happening? No.”

Right now, they are doing what they can to stay open.

“We are offering free delivery, and also for the people who do come out, we are offering 20% off their meals,” revealed Marsigliano.

Customers can order delivery from them or they can show up and get curbside orders to go. The owners said they clean inside constantly.

The delivery drivers take precautions, too.

“I always wash my hands. Also, when I do go on my deliveries, I will wear some gloves just to make the other people feel okay,” said employee Tiffany Branden.

Businesses are working to make sure customers know they are open. Senza Gluten-Free Bakery in the southwest Valley is sharing the message online.

“We are trying to promote as much as possible on social media, thanks to our social media manager, of what we have available each day,” said Jane Calvert.

Hand sanitizer and gloves are available for customers. They also launched curbside pickup.

“We do curbside service. We sanitize the equipment the customer might need before we take it out,” stated Calvert.

Yelp is helping local shops with a list of places now offering to-go.

Owners are trying to stay optimistic.

“It will run its course, but until then, we all have to stick together, do what we need to do and take care of one another,” encouraged Marsigiliano owner Stacey Marsigliano.