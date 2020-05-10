Valley restaurants reopen for dine-in services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Restaurants have been working around the clock the past few days to get ready for dine-in customers on Saturday. That includes “The Blind Pig,” which is near Dean Martin Drive and Harmon Avenue.

“The Blind Pig” has opened their patio section for dining service and they’ve implemented major changes to follow the governor’s orders.

They’ve spaced out the tables on the patio six feet apart to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and all the tables are thoroughly disinfected between each seating. All employees, from the cooks to the servers, are also wearing masks at all times.

The Bling Pig is doing their patio seating by reservation only to avoid groups of people waiting in line to get a table. But they’re still offering curbside pickup and delivery.

The manager told 8 News Now the tables were packed for lunch, and they’re grateful for the support.

“We knew we were going to be busy, but we didn’t think we were going to be that busy,” said manager Nick Blomgren. “So it was a little surprising how much people wanted to get out today.”

Some of the requirements for restaurants doing dine-in include no self-service stations, limited seating, up to 50% or less capacity and face coverings for all employees. Groups of customers should also be limited to five people or less.

The Blind Pig is one of just a handful of eateries that were able to put the guidelines in place so they could reopen.