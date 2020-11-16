Valley residents spread cheer, decorate homes early for holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are less than two weeks away from Thanksgiving, but it seems more and more Las Vegans are decorating for Christmas, trying to make a difficult year a bit brighter.

Our crews spotted several families putting Christmas decorations up even before Thanksgiving, trying to get themselves and others into a cheerful spirit.

With the pandemic completely taking over 2020, many families feel this is the best way to end the year on a brighter note, literally.

We spoke to a family in Centennial Hills that was out decorating Saturday afternoon.

“Honestly, it just changes everyone’s mood, makes everyone just a little happier this year,” said Annie Weise.

“I absolutely love seeing the kids come by and check out the decoration and stuff, it does put a smile on their face especially with adults,” added Brenden Gesualdo.

Is your family already decorating your home for the holidays? Send your decoration pictures to pix@8newsnow.com.