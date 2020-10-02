Valley residents excited for return of youth sports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During a press conference Friday, Governor Steve Sisolak announced that it is “game on” for youth and adult sports in the valley — with some restrictions of course.

This is great news for many athletes around the area who have been itching to get back to competition.

In addition to soccer, other minimal contact or no-contact sports are allowed to resume games, competitions and tournaments. This includes baseball, softball, volleyball, golf, tennis, sideline cheer and dance, along with many others.

All sports will have to adhere to strict COVID-19 screening and testing protocols.

Before any competition can begin, a “Sports COVID-19 Preparedness and Safety Plan” must be submitted and approved by the Nevada Department of Business and Industry. The same goes for tournaments, which can begin starting october 24th.

8 News Now spoke to Rick Niedermayer, the Regional Commissioner of the American Youth Soccer Organization in the southwest valley. He says everyone is excited to play again.

“Within 30 seconds of the interview being over with the Governor I received texts ‘We’re going to play,’” Niedermeyer said. “So, the parents are excited, they’re exuberant about this. We do have to do a couple more things to make it work as he requested, but it’s easy stuff.”

Full contact sports such as football, group cheer and dance, basketball, and hockey, among others, are still prohibited from games, competitions and tournaments.

This governor’s directive does not apply to professional, collegiate or high school sports. The NIAA has authority over when high school sports can resume.

There are many guidelines when it comes to testing and screening requirements for athletes, coaching staff, and spectators. For more information on the guidelines, CLICK HERE.