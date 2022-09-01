LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy is asking customers to reduce their energy use and relieve stress on the power grid as a searing heat wave passes through Las Vegas and other areas of Nevada.

The heat wave will contribute to increased energy use and place strain on the western electric grid, NV Energy said.

Customers can help by reducing energy use, especially from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Some other conservation actions you can take include:

Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning, barring medical issues.

Use ceiling fans and pre-cool your home before 5 p.m.

Use large electrical appliances like dishwashers, washing machines, and electric clothes dryers before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Only run your pool pump eight to 12 hours a day and schedule it to run after 8 p.m.

Charge electric vehicles before 10 a.m. or at night after 8 p.m.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

With Labor Day weekend approaching, those who will be out of town for the holiday can also help reducing energy while away:

Adjust the thermostat to 82 degrees or higher.

Unplug appliances and electronics that aren’t in use.

Close window coverings to keep the heat out.

Make sure pool pumps are set to operate after 8 p.m.

The official high temperature is expected to reach 110 Thursday, with triple-digit temperatures cooking the valley throughout the holiday weekend. Keep pets indoors and check on elderly family members or neighbors, especially those without air conditioning.