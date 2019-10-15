Organizations partner to provide free legal consultations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada announced Friday that it will host Ask-A-Lawyer, an event created to help those in need of legal services.

The event will give free 15- to 30-minute consultations to those unable to afford legal services. Lawyers and other practitioners will aid attendees in many areas of practice, including divorce and custody, housing, immigration, senior health care, and more.

Along with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, Southern Nevada Senior Law Program and volunteer lawyers are partnering for this event, as part of Pro Bono Celebration Week.

Find the Facebook event by clicking here.

Ask-A-Lawyer will be on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Las Vegas Library, located on East Bonanza Road.

The national celebration of Pro Bono begins Oct. 20 and runs through the 26. Those interested in attending are asked to register online here.