LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada and Las Vegas temperatures have not crossed into triple digits yet this year, at least officially, but we all know the heat is coming. And to ensure visitors are safe rangers at the Valley of Fire State Park are closing some trails.

The trails being closed are two of the most popular in the park. Beginning Thursday through September 30 both the Fire Wave Trail and the Seven Wonders Loop will be closed.

“These trails have a history of frequent medical calls, search and rescue missions, and fatalities during this time of year,” Valley of Fire wrote on its Facebook page. “Unfortunately, the demand is more than we are able to safely manage. While we do not recommend hiking in high heat, the park’s other trails will remain open.”