Valley of Fire rangers rescue reclusive spotted skunk

CLARK COUNTY (KLAS) – Park rangers take care of many things at the Valley of Fire state park, it turns out one of them is making sure none of the local wildlife get trapped inside trash cans.

In what might be the most adorable video of a skunk seen in some time, the park posted a video showing rangers releasing a small spotted skunk from a trash barrel.

“Someone forgot to secure the lid to this trashcan and a spotted skunk got stuck!” the park service wrote on Facebook. “Thankfully we were able to help it out. Chances of seeing a skunk in the park are quite slim, as they tend to avoid humans and are nocturnal. Western spotted skunks enjoy a varied diet of insects, mice, eggs, plants, carrion, scorpions, and…unsecured trash, when available.”