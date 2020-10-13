Valley of Fire Gila monster gets new lease on life

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Gila monster at Valley of Fire State Park will soon be back to scampering around the desert thanks to a rescue effort to save the lucky lizard who happens to be appropriately colored for Halloween.

According to a post on Facebook, park rangers were notified that the Gila monster had become trapped in a deep hole normally filled with water.

“Normally the 15ft deep “tank” at the end of the Mouse’s Tank Trail is full of water, but with no rain for almost 6 months it has been all dried up. Based on body condition and tracks in the tank, we estimate the poor creature fell in and was trapped down there for at least a few days.”

According to rangers, the lizard was given a soak in some warm water to rehydrate her. Until she is stronger, rangers are helping her out.

“She’s still quite thin though, so we’re keeping her warm and providing food so she can be strong for her second chance at life,” the post says.

By the way, rangers remind people to never pick up a Gila monster because they are venomous.