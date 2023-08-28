The sign at the north entrance to Valley of Fire State Park on Jan. 6, 2019.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Valley of Fire will be the first Nevada state park to offer online reservations beginning on Sept. 1, a spokesperson said on Monday.

With the number of visitors to state parks climbing, an online reservation system has been in development. The system will launch Friday, offering camping and day-use reservations. A $5 transaction fee is part of the cost for campsites, group day use, group camping and day-use reservations. A $1 transaction fee will be charged to prepay for walk-in, bike-in or horseback entrance fees.

The fees are on top of other fees that are already being charged. Reservations are not required, but will guarantee your place.

Camping at Valley of Fire State Park. (Photo: Nevada State Parks)

“Once the reservation system is launched, check with the system for the park you are planning to visit to see what facilities are reservable on the system. Some areas will remain on a first-come, first-served basis, according to information at parks.nv.gov/about/reservations.

Valley of Fire is about 56 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15.

Although a timetable isn’t available, Big Bend State Recreation Area near Laughlin is next up to get the reservation system. Big Bend will offer day-use reservations as part of a pilot program designed to prevent traffic backups outside the park.

“Inventory will become available each day for a period of 11 months in advance at 8:00 am PST. Bookings may extend from the arrival date to the desired departure date – based on availability and the park’s maximum stay rules,” according to the Nevada State Parks Division.

Overnight reservations must be made three days in advance, and fees apply for changing or canceling reservations.