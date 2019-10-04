Valley moviegoers react to increased security surrounding “Joker” premiere

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week’s release of “Joker” has people across the country and here in the valley concerned, as some say the film could promote “potential violence.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have stepped up security at Las Vegas theaters, adding patrol cars to most locations through the weekend.

Some moviegoers told 8 News Now seeing this extra security in place gives them some comfort.

“I think they should take it seriously,” Nick told us as he headed in to see the film at Eclipse Theater in Downtown Las Vegas.

Some valley locals said the issues “Joker” could stir up are no laughing matter, after reports of potential online threats against other theaters across the nation.

“If someone comes in in a clown costume or any other costume,” moviegoer Shawn Barker told 8 News Now. “I would probably be a little more alert with that.”

This is coupled with the concerns over the film’s connection to a 2012 massacre, where a shooter dressed as “The Joker” during “The Dark Knight” premiere opened fire in an Aurora, Colorado movie theater.

“Because of this event and because we are aware of what has been going on,” Erin Smith of Eclipse Theater said. “For this movie we did ban masks.”

Eclipse employees said they’ve been working with officers for the past two weeks to ensure everyone is safe. They’re also stopping anyone from entering the theater with “Joker” masks or costumes.

“I would say, it’s up to you guys to make the decision,” Smith added on their safety measures. “And I think when you’ll walk in you’ll feel the safe environment.”

They hope these precautions will give people the peace of mind to enjoy all the fun this motion picture has to offer the community.

“I know things have happened in the past, but you can’t keep that from living your life,” Nick concluded. “Don’t be afraid.”

Galaxy Theaters also issued a statement, saying the company has banned masks and costumes for “Joker’s” entire run on in its theaters.

If you see anything suspicious, they ask you to please call 311 or 911.

“Gun violence in our society is a critical issue, and we extend our deepest sympathy to all victims and families impacted by these tragedies. Our company has a long history of donating to victims of violence, including Aurora, and in recent weeks, our parent company joined other business leaders to call on policymakers to enact bi-partisan legislation to address this epidemic. At the same time, Warner Bros. believes that one of the functions of storytelling is to provoke difficult conversations around complex issues. Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind. It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero.” — Warner Bros. Statement