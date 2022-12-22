LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With only a few days remaining until Christmas, valley malls are bracing for the last-minute rush of holiday shoppers.

The clock is ticking until Christmas and holiday shoppers like Selena Cowan know there is still so much to do and not enough time.

“I wish this was the last Christmas shopping trip, but I’ve been working three weeks straight to be prepared but you are never prepared,” Cowan told 8 News Now.

The Las Vegas Premium Outlets were packed on Thursday. Shoppers waited in long lines inside their favorite retailers, while others walked away with their hands full.

In spite of inflation, consumers are expected to spend an average of $832 this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation. And Nevadans are expected to spend 8% more this year.

Ashley Fawcett with the Las Vegas Premium Outlets said shoppers can not only explore all 175 retailers but also get free parking for locals. Seasonal staffing is also up to speed to help keep the flow going.

“Here you can do the whole touch feel and try and buy experience and get to go home with your gifts,” she said.

Most retailers will be extending their hours. The Las Vegas Premium Outlets extended their hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to better serve their customers



