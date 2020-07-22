Valley leaders send letter in support of Superintendent Jara to CCSD Trustees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Valley leaders sent a letter in support of CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara to the School Board of Trustees Tuesday. The message touted his leadership and record for improving student achievement.

This message comes a week after Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada Department of Education Superintendent Jhone Ebert accused Jara of dishonesty.

Clark County Board of Commissioners Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Henderson Mayor Debra March and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee stressed that leading the fifth largest school district in the US “is an enormous undertaking.”

The letter reads “Dr. Jesus Jara’s record for improving student achievement is unquestionable.” It later goes on to say, “Dr. Jara is a strong example for our children of what a good leader looks like; importantly, he is a Latino leader of a predominantly Hispanic community.”

They noted that the results of Jara’s insight on collaboration “are clear” and that “it is working.”

The letter also stressed that Jara inherited a school system that continues to struggle in meeting its most vulnerable students’ needs.

Leaders wrote it is time for people to put their differences aside and focus on children and Nevada’s future.

“Will Nevada come out on the other side of this traumatic experience stronger or in a worse condition because we were unable to put petty squabbling aside at this crucial time? Let us work together to ensure the outcome is a good one. We look forward to supporting Dr. Jara as he works to find the best solution for getting our kids back to their education,” the letter finishes.