Valley law enforcement agencies to take part in 3-foot enforcement for cyclists event

VICHY, FRANCE – AUGUST 30: An athlete competes in the bike leg of Ironman Vichy on August 30, 2015 in Vichy, France. (Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images for Ironman)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Valley law enforcement agencies will take part in an event aimed at educating motorists about safety around cyclists on Wednesday, Dec. 30. This comes after the crash that killed five as they rode on US 95 near Searchlight Dec. 10.

The focal point of this event is the three-foot law. According to a news release, people usually interpret this to mean they must move enough to give cyclists three-feet. Organizers say this is not the case and that when available and safe, motorists should merge to the left adjacent lane to give the cyclist an entire lane. The release says three-feet is the rule when giving a cyclist an entire lane is unavailable or unsafe.

Organizers say this year, nine cyclists have been killed in Nevada. All of them were in Clark County.

An officer will ride a specially equipped bicycle with a laser measure to ensure motorists are giving cyclists at least three feet, the release says. Officers will stop drivers who do not give up an entire lane when it is safe to do so.

Law enforcement will educate drivers who are stopped. The officer riding the bicycle will also be backed by local law enforcement.

Metro’s Traffic Bureau, Nevada Highway Patrol, Clark County School District Police, North Las Vegas Police, Henderson Police and UNLV Police will take part in the event.

The event will take place on Dec. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a loop from Hualapai to Desert Foothills on West Charleston.